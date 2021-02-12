South Sioux City declares snow emergency

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Public Works Department of South Sioux City is declaring a snow emergency to go into effect Friday night ahead of expected snow.

The snow emergency is scheduled to start Friday at 6 p.m. and end on Saturday at 6 a.m.

During a snow emergency in South Sioux City, it is prohibited from parking in snow emergency routes. The routes are marked with signs. They are normally the secondary streets with heavier traffic. Any vehicles that are parked, stalled, or stuck on one these routes may be towed

During a snow emergency, on all other streets, even/off parking is in effect, with parkin only allowed on the even sides of streets on even days and odd sides on odd days.

Residents are also reminded to not blow, push, shovel snow from sidewalks or driveways out into the city streets.

Anyone with questions can call the South Sioux City Public Works Department at 402-494-8166 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.