NORFOLK, Neb (KCAU) — The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for Madison County beginning on Monday morning, prompting officials to declare a Snow Emergency.

According to a release from the City of Norfolk, the warning is in effect from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesday citing forecasted heavy snowfall and high winds.

The City of Norfolk’s Snow Emergency will begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday and continue until further notice.

Per the declaration, no parking is allowed on cul-de-sacs and emergency snow routes. Residential street parking is allowed on the even side of the street only. Residents are encouraged to park off the street if possible to allow more efficient snow removal.

Citations will be issued to those who have their vehicles parked on the odd side of the street and cul-de-sacs. Additionally, cars parked on snow routes will be towed.

Additional information can be found here. Residents can call the City Snow Number at 402-844-2299 to know when a snow emergency is in effect. To receive Norfolk Emergency Text Alerts click here or text ‘noroflkalerts’ to 41372.