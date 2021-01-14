Siouxland communities declare snow emergencies

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — Due to the impending weather, snow emergencies has been declared across Siouxland.

Here are Siouxland communities that have declared snow emergencies:

North Sioux City – Snow emergency begins at midnight and will be in effect until Friday, January 15 at 6:00 PM. Residents are asked to remove their vehicles from the streets to allow for proper plowing to happen. Vehicles left on the streets during this snow emergency may be towed at the owner’s expense. Parking on the street may begin prior to 6:00 PM on January 15, only if the snow has stopped and the street has been completely cleared of snow.

Sergeant Bluff – Snow emergency in effect from 8 p.m. Thursday, January 14 through 8 p.m. Friday January 15. No parking on the streets.

