SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The first big winter snowfall is finally here, and Sioux City has issued a snow emergency starting Monday morning.

Vehicles should not be left unattended on any emergency snow route street. In residential areas, cars should be parked on the even side of the street, but be sure to move your vehicles to the odd side of the street before Tuesday morning.

“At 7 a.m., we’ll go ahead and switch sides of the street,” said Sioux City Public Works Street Division Field Supervisor Patrick Simons. “That allows our staff to go up and down each side of the street, hopefully opposing sides of the street unobstructed by parked vehicles. That way, we can clear the streets more effectively.”

If you are looking to call a snow removal company for your home, you may have to wait until the snow stops falling.

“You know, residential snow removal, we don’t go out and do those residents until the snow is finished,” Sharp Lawn Care President Lance Britton said. “With the snow continuing to accumulate, we don’t want to remove their snow and then come back and charge them again when we could’ve just waited to have it done. So we wait until it’s finished and then we come and clean it off.”

The snow emergency is expected to end 6 p.m. Tuesday.