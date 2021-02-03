Storm Lake declares snow emergency ahead of winter weather

Local News

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:
Sioux_City_Preps_for_Snow_Emergency_this_0_20181130004631

Ahead of winter weather rolling into Siouxland, Storm Lake has declared a snow emergency.

The city said the snow emergency witll take effect Thursday at 10 p.m. through Saturday at 6 a.m.

In Storm Lake, there are parking restrictions during a snow emergency. They are as follows:

  • Parking not allowed on streets in residential areas of Storm Lake between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
  • Parking is not allowed on streets in the Central Business District between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.
  • Parking is not allowed in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot B and Lot D

Overnight parking in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot A and Lot C is allowed during a snow emergency.

Vehicles found to be in violation of the City’s snow policy may be ticketed and/or towed.

For more information please visit the City of Storm Lake web page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories