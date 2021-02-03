Storm Lake declares snow emergency ahead of winter weather

Ahead of winter weather rolling into Siouxland, Storm Lake has declared a snow emergency.

The city said the snow emergency witll take effect Thursday at 10 p.m. through Saturday at 6 a.m.

In Storm Lake, there are parking restrictions during a snow emergency. They are as follows:

Parking not allowed on streets in residential areas of Storm Lake between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Parking is not allowed on streets in the Central Business District between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Parking is not allowed in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot B and Lot D

Overnight parking in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot A and Lot C is allowed during a snow emergency.

Vehicles found to be in violation of the City’s snow policy may be ticketed and/or towed.

For more information please visit the City of Storm Lake web page.