SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Extreme winter weather is expected to hit Siouxland Wednesday into Thursday. However, a number of closings and snow emergencies have already been declared in the Siouxland area.

See how snow is affecting the area below:

———————-

Moville declares Snow Emergency

MOVILLE, Iowa — The City of Moville has issued a snow emergency beginning on December 21 at 3 p.m. The snow emergency will last through December 23 at 7 a.m.

During the snow emergency, all vehicles must be off roads in city limits so plows can get through.

———————-

Dakota City declares Snow Emergency

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. — The city of Dakota city has issued a Snow Emergency, which will go into effect for the City of Dakota City at 6 a.m. on December 21 until December 23, 2022, at 6 a.m.

A Snow Emergency means all parked vehicles must be moved off Snow Emergency Routes for plowing. A list of snow emergency routes can be found on the city website.

Residents are not allowed to blow, push, or shovel snow from sidewalks or driveways out into the city street.

Questions should be directed to City Hall at 402-987-3448.

———————–

South Sioux City declares snow emergency

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The City of South Sioux City has declared an emergency starting at 6 a.m. on December 21.

Parking is prohibited on the designated Snow Emergency routes, which are marked with signage. A list of the routes can be obtained from Customer Service at City Hall. Vehicles may be towed if parked, stalled, or stuck, on one of the routes.

In addition, during the Snow Emergency period parking on all non-emergency route streets will be allowed only on the even sides of the streets on even calendar days and the odd side of the street on odd calendar days.

Residents are not allowed to blow, push or shovel snow from sidewalks or driveways out into the city streets.

Questions can be directed to 402-494-8166.