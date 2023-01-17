SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Extreme winter weather is expected to hit Siouxland this week.

From closings to snow emergencies, the winter weather is having an impact on Siouxland communities.

See updates on how the weather is affecting the area below:

————————–

South Sioux City declares Snow Emergency

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb — The City of South Sioux has declared a snow emergency starting on January 18 at 6:00 a.m. through January 20 at 6 p.m.

Parking is prohibited on the city’s designated snow emergency routes, which are marked with signage. A list of the routes can be obtained from Customer Service at City Hall. Vehicles may be towed if parked, stalled, or stuck, on one of the routes.

Also during the Snow Emergency, all non-snow emergency route streets will utilize the alternate parking requirement. Parking will be allowed only on the even sides of the streets on even calendar days and only on the odd side of the street on odd days.

Residents are reminded not to blow, push or shovel snow from sidewalks or driveways out into the city streets.

Questions can be directed to 402-494-8166

—————————

Storm Lake declares Snow Emergency

STORM LAKE, Iowa — The City of Storm Lake declared a snow emergency effective January 18 at 10:00 PM and running through January 21 at 6:00 AM.

During a Snow Emergency, the following regulations are in affect: Parking is NOT ALLOWED on streets in residential areas, the central business district or in public parking lots B and D downtown.

Overnight parking in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot A and Lot C is allowed during a snow emergency.

Vehicles found to be in violation of the City’s snow policy may be ticketed and/or towed.

For more information please visit the City of Storm Lake web page at www.stormlake.org/snowemergency.

————————-

Collection of resources

As cold temperatures are expected, officials are warning Siouxlanders to take certain precautions.

——————-

Norfolk declares snow emergency

NORFOLK, Neb. — The city of Norfolk has declared a snow emergency effective midnight on January 18.

During a snow emergency, no parking is allowed on cul-de-sacs or emergency snow routes. On residential streets, parking is allowed only on the even side of the street, though it is strongly encouraged that citizens park off of the street if possible. This allows for more efficient snow removal by city crews.

Cars parked illegally will be ticketed, cars parked on emergency snow routes will be towed. Residents can learn more information about snow emergencies in Norfolk here.

The city also reminds residents that it is the responsibility of property owners to clear their sidewalks. Residents should avoid piling snow around fire hydrants and watch out for drifting around exhaust pipes.