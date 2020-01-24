Snow day activities at East Middle School

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City students didn’t have a snow day Thursday, but some were still enjoying some snow-day activities.

Students at East Middle School went sledding during their physical education classes Thursday.

After speeding down the hill, students got hot chocolate to help warm them up.

An East Middle School P.E. teacher says it’s a great chance to get back outside during the winter months.

“A great chance for them to again, have fun. Take some time out of their busy class day they have where they’re sitting at their desks, and be outside, be active, and be kids. So it’s just a fun day,” Olivia Terzo, P.E. teacher at West Middle School said.

East Middle School students will be going out again Friday for their physical education class.