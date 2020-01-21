Snow covered exhaust, fresh air pipes cause carbon monoxide to enter Storm Lake home

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Carbon monoxide gas filled a Storm Lake home after snow blocked the exhaust and fresh air pipes from the furnace.

According to a press release from the Storm Lake Fire Department, they responded to a carbon monoxide detector going off inside a residence at 125 Mckenna Drive. Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they learned that there were elevated amounts of carbon monoxide gas on every level in the home.

After investigating, authorities found the exhaust and fresh air pipes from the furnace were buried in the snow, which caused the gas to enter the home.

Once they removed the snow, the fumes were exhaust and vented out of the residence. Alliant Energy was called in to make sure the home was safe.

No injuries were reported.

The Storm Lake Fire Department would like to remind residents to install carbon monoxide detectors in their homes and to make sure all outside exhaust ports from natural gas furnaces and water heaters stay clear and unobstructed, especially when snowdrifts can be formed due to snow and high winds.

Latest Stories