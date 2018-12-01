Snow Continues in Siouxland

Here are some of the snow totals reported in Siouxland as of Saturday night…

Yankton, SD 8.0″

Verdigre, NE 7.5″

Hawarden, IA 6.0″

Le Mars, IA 4.5″

Sioux Center, IA 3.5″

Moville, IA 3.0″

Sioux City, IA 2.0″



Following up rain and mixed precipitation, we saw a change over to snow in Sioux City shortly after 9 o’clock this morning. Light to moderate snow showers are favored to happen as we continue through tonight and Sunday morning before completely coming to an end Sunday afternoon.



Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for southeastern communities in Siouxland including Onawa, Tekamah, Woodbine, Denison, and Carroll. That’s where 1 to 2 inches of additional snow may happen and wind gusts between 25 and 35 MPH will create difficult travel.



Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the majority of our region including Sioux City, Yankton, Norfolk, Alcester, Orange City, Storm Lake, and Estherville. About 1 to 3 inches of additional snowfall will be common in the Warning. A few spots (especially out west toward Yankton) are in line for about 5 inches of snow on top of what has fallen through Saturday afternoon.



Snow totals will come in on the lower end of forecast expectations due to the presence of dry air in the atmosphere. This is preventing snow from falling all the way from the clouds to the ground. However, there’s still a substantial amount of snow (the most significant of the season so far in Sioux City) with more on the way.



Please be careful as you’re driving – this is a very heavy and wet snow. Vehicles will have a tough time gaining traction so travel slowly and give yourself lots of extra time to reach destinations. It’s also a challenge to shovel so pace yourself and be cautious.



