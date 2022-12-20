SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A blast of winter weather is on its way to Siouxland starting on Wednesday and continuing into the upcoming weekend as we track snow chances plus a bitterly cold arctic air mass.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are going to be in effect starting Wednesday afternoon and continuing until Friday for the entirety of the KCAU 9 Coverage Area.

Snow accumulation will range between about 1 inch in western areas while further east approaching Interstate 35, there could be spots that receive more than half a foot of snow.

Visibility will be majorly reduced – especially in open areas – due to the presence of blowing & drifting snow. This snow is going to be of the light & fluffy variety which is prone to being pushed around more easily by the fierce wind.

The mass of cold air will bring with it conditions reminiscent of February of last year. What that means is expect to see cold temperatures, with highs below zero, and strengthening winds, with gusts that will get up to 40 mph, so wind chills will be taking a dive.

Thursday Morning Wind Chills

A Wind Chill Warning has been issued for the region and it will go into effect late Wednesday night and last until Noon on Saturday. Expect multiple days where the wind chills locally will get down to 40° below zero.