Sneaky’s Chicken temporarily closed due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sneaky’s Chicken has announced that it will be temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

In the restaurant’s Facebook post, they said it will be closed because an employee tested positive for the virus.

“In addition to following CDC guidelines, we have been working with Siouxland District Health Dept., and local physicians and medical staff on how to move forward.” From Sneaky’s Chicken

Officials said the restaurant will be temporarily closed until August 6 (tentatively).

“It is hard to express how much we truly appreciate all that our staff, customers, and community have done for us during these times. As we temporarily close, we encourage you to continue your loyalty to other family-owned small businesses in Siouxland.” From Sneaky’s Chicken

Sneaky’s Chicken is the second restaurant in Sioux City to announce they’re closing due to an employee’s positive case.

SoHo Kitchen & Bar announced on July 24 that will be temporarily closed until August 7 after one of its employees contracted the coronavirus.

Latest Stories