Sneaky’s Chicken gives back by throwing a party for charity

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sneaky’s Chicken, like many restaurants in the Siouxland community was hit hard by the pandemic, but after weathering the storm they’re giving back.

Sneaky’s celebrated their 42nd year of business by throwing a party for charity. They normally hold this event every decade but after 2020 they decided that with so many in Siouxland needing support, they could use their name and food for good.

The charity chosen is Hope Street of Siouxland, a non-profit dedicated to giving the homeless a helping hand.

“We have 35 guys on the waiting list to come in to Hope Street, and that tells you they all spark, they all have a dream of ‘maybe they can be the guy next one out, the next one on their own’ breaking the chains of addiction or whatever is plaguing their lives,” said Sneaky’s Chicken owner Dave Ferris.

The venue, entertainment, and food were all donated, Dave hopes to raise at least $100,000 for the organization.