Sneaky’s celebrates 40th anniversary with six-figure donation

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –
A Sioux city restaurant celebrated 40 years of business Friday night but decided to give a gift rather than get one. Sneaky’s Chicken held a special party to celebrate the big birthday. People enjoyed their famous food listened to live music, all for a good cause. The party was a free-will donation, and all the proceeds go to Sioux City’s Warming Shelter.
During the event, business owners presented representatives from the Warming Shelter with a check for over $130,000. “I know enough about the Warming Shelter that I know this will have a massive impact on them and give them the liberty to do some of the things that they so desperately need to do. So we’re pleased to be able to be a part of it,” says Sneaky’s Owner Dave Ferris.
Ferris says the funds will be used to add a family unit to the warming shelter. Over 3,000 Siouxlanders came out to support the warming shelter and celebrate Sneaky’s 40th anniversary.