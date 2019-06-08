Sneaky’s celebrates 40th anniversary with six-figure donation

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A fundraiser isn't just asking you to dance, but to shake your tailbone.

The Shake Your Tailbone event hosted by Hope Ministries will take place Saturday, September 21 at The Bodega at 401 Pearl Street in Sioux City. A Buffet will be served from 6 to 7:30 p.m. with music from "The Spinal Chords" happening just after the buffet. Tickets cost $30 per person.