Sneak peek: Iowa’s 100th Brewery

When Wise 1 brewery opens Friday in Le Mars it will be the 100th craft brewery in Iowa.

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – In less than 24 hours, Le Mars will have its very own brewery open for business. Not only is this a big deal for the community, but it also marks a significant milestone for the state of Iowa.

When Wise 1 brewery opens Friday in Le Mars, it will be the 100th craft brewery in Iowa, an important occasion for many craft brewers in the area and beer lovers.

“It was a happy accident actually. Honestly, we wanted to be open months ago, so to be able to push back and have the silver lining of us actually landing the 100th brewery of Iowa is incredible,” said Ben Sitzmann.

It’s an unexpected milestone for the first brewery in Le Mars since the 18 hundreds adding another brewery to Siouxland.

“Northwest Iowa doesn’t have a whole lot of options for craft beer. We have great ones in Sioux City. We got Jackson Street, Brew City, Martos Brewing that just opened. The closest ones to the north [is] probably Sioux Falls with all the breweries up there and so the timing was right I think,” said Sitzmann.

Other local breweries are just as happy for this milestone to be reached especially for a brewery in Siouxland.

“I think the more breweries in Iowa, the better. It helps spread the word of local craft product and beer is just like any other product it can be made locally and have an art to it,” said Erik Martin, the owner of Marto Brewing.

“Last week when we did our soft opening, I just kept walking around and saying I’ve got goosebumps and can’t stop smiling. It’s really cool just to be, you know, in that atmosphere to people finally getting to taste our beers,” said Matt Lancaster.

The breweries said they expect to see Siouxlanders traveling to both Le Mars and Sioux City to stop at each and every brewery in the area.

“It puts more eyes across the state to where we are at because we haven’t had a whole lot of attention before. There just wasn’t that big of a craft beer scene,” said Sitzmann.

The brewery will be open all day Friday, you might even catch a food truck to also feed your appetite.