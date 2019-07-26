SNAP cut proposal could increase demand at the Food Bank of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A new Trump administration proposal could put millions of Americans at risk of losing access to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits.

Linda Schied, the executive director at the Food Bank of Siouxland, said the food bank is already seeing a big increase in the number of people needing food assistance.

“We’re going to hit a new record. We’re going to distribute approximately 2.5 million pounds of food this year,” said Schied.

A new proposal by President Trump’s administration could cause food sources like the Food Bank of Siouxland to become dangerously low.

The proposal would eliminate automatic enrollment in welfare programs. Supporters said it “closes loopholes” that would limit the number of Americans who can access to food stamps.

“This is really bad news for us to hear because before this potential change comes along, we are already seeing escalating numbers. The three largest months in terms of pounds distributed in the history of the food bank are all this year,” said Schied.

Supporters said the proposal could save America $2.5 billion a year but it could mean 3 million people will no longer receive SNAP benefits.

It’s a cost Charles Dorsey, a Siouxland resident, believes is too high.

“We have to look outside of the White House. We have to see what’s going in the population and the poverty of the people. People are homeless. People are sleeping under bridges,” said Dorsey.

The proposal would also end a program benefit that automatically qualifies 250,000 children free lunches in school. Under the administration’s proposal, those children would have to apply separately to continue to get those meals.