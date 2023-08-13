EDITOR’S NOTE: The story has been corrected to say it is “unsure if it was a customer or employee saw the snake first.”
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Customers were in for a surprise after a snake was found in a Target shopping cart Saturday in Sioux City.
The Sioux City Police Department told KCAU 9 that animal control was sent to Target on Sunnybrook Drive around 11:30 a.m. after a snake was found in a shopping cart.
The snake was found in a cart in one of the cart corrals and wasn’t noticed until brought inside the store.
The snake was a Columbian red boa.
Animal control believes the snake was placed in the cart intentionally.
Police said it is unsure if it was a customer or employee saw the snake first.