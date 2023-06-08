SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Smoking, vaping, or similar acts will no longer be allowed on city-owned property in Sioux City under a new policy.

The Siouxland District Health Department stated in a Thursday release that the city revised its tobacco policy. The new policy is a “new, comprehensive, tobacco and nicotine-free policy.”

The new policy will not allow the use of any smoking or vaping products such as cigarettes, cigars, or electronic vaping devices on city-owned property. City-owned property includes places such as city offices, public parks, swimming pools, trails, and baseball and soccer fields, the release said. Smoking and vaping will not be allowed in any existing huts or enclosed areas and will apply to all city employees and residents.

Smoking and vaping will still be allowed on sidewalks in the public right of way, in your vehicle, or in parking lots that are adjacent to public buildings.

Signs, stickers, and clings with tobacco/nicotine-free labels will be posted around the city to designate areas as smoking and vaping-free zones.

The release also talks about some of the dangers of smoking and vaping, such as being the leading cause of preventable diseases, disabilities, and deaths in the United States. It also goes over the additional risk that tobacco and nicotine products have on young people, hindering learning ability and increasing the risk of anxiety and depression.