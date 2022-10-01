SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — (UPDATE 5:15 PM) Sioux City Fire Rescue is on the scene of a residence that was emitting smoke and officials say it was the site of a previous burn.

According to Assistant Chief Robert Wilson, the residence had been red-tagged for around a month. He stated that it looked like some unknown individuals could have allegedly been breaking in.

It is unknown if these individuals were the cause of the fire, and the investigation is ongoing.

Wilson also stated that the fire appears to have caused severe interior damage and responders will be putting out hot spots for a while.

————————-

Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to a residence on the west side of Sioux City on Saturday.

A residence could be seen with a lot of smoke emitting from open windows. The structure has a red tag posted on the door as firefighters work to control the smoke.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.