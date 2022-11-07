SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the end of Daylight Saving Time marking comes the time to change the batteries in all smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

According to a release from the Fire Prevention Bureau, it is recommended to change the batteries in alarms twice a year and test the smoke alarms monthly.

The release also advised that it is best to check how old the smoke alarm is, if it’s more than ten years old then it’s time for a replacement. It’s also important to remember that hardwired smoke alarms also require a battery replacement.

The Sioux City Fire Rescue offers a Safe Home program that provides up to 2 smoke alarms and an inspection for free.

The release noted that smoke alarms save lives, and the passing of Daylight-Saving Time is a good reminder that it’s time to make sure they are working properly.

Any questions can be directed to the Fire Prevention Bureau by calling 712-279-6377.