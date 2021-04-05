Smithland man arrested for pointing a loaded gun at two children

SMITHLAND, Iowa (KCAU) – An Iowa man was arrested Sunday evening for pointing a loaded pistol at two children.

According to the report, deputies received a call on Sunday at 7:17 p.m. about a man pointing a loaded black pistol at two kids from his car window. When the deputies arrived and questioned the man identified as Thomas Worrell, 75, of Smithland, they discovered a loaded black .357 magnum in his vehicle that matched the description from the caller.

The two children victims said they were running around outside when Worrell left his driveway, drove past them, and pointed the gun towards them out of the vehicle window. The victims then ran by a fence up a hill and saw Worrell turn his car around, drove back to his driveway, and watched them. The children told their dad what happened, and he contacted the authorities.

Deputies seized the firearm, and Worrell was booked in Woodbury County Jail on a $5,000 bond on two counts of aggravated assault.