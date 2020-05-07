Smithfield Foods to reopen Sioux Falls plant Thursday

Employees of two departments at the Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, S.D. report to work on Monday, May 4, 2020, as the plant moved to reopen after a coronavirus outbreak infected workers. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) – Smithfield Foods has confirmed it will resume operations at its Sioux Falls plant beginning Thursday.

The company will take a phased approach in reopening the facility and anticipates being fully operational by late May.

The harvest floor will reopen on May 11.

A press release from Smithfield Foods states they have received confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) that the company is in full compliance with all CDC and (OSHA) guidance .

Smithfield says testing is available to all returning employees. To date, over 2,000 employees have been tested.

United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said President Trump took decisive action last week to ensure America’s food supply remained stable.

“These meat processing facilities implemented CDC and OSHA guidance quickly and effectively, providing uniform health and safety standards so their employees know they are operating in a safe environment,” Perdue said. “I want to thank these patriotic meat processing facility workers who are returning to work to make sure that America’s producers and ranchers can bring their product to market and the American people can have food to eat.”

Glenn Muller, executive director of the South Dakota Pork Producers said the reopening of the plant is welcome news for South Dakota’s pig farmers.

“As employees return to the plant tomorrow, we want them to know how much we appreciate and value the role they play in helping our state’s pig farmers meet consumer demand for pork,” Muller said. “This is a significant and important step forward in normalizing our food supply chain.”

The Sioux Falls facility, which has been closed for more than three weeks, is one of the largest pork processing facilities in the country, representing 4-5% of U.S. pork production.

