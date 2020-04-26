Smithfield Foods plant in Crete is facing COVID-19 outbreak

CRETE, Neb. (CNN) – In Crete, Nebraska, the Smithfield plant just outside of town is currently facing a COVID-19 outbreak.

Mayor Dave Bauer said six of the 16 cases in Crete are employees of the meat-packing plant.

But there are more than 2,000 people who work there and he’s worried those numbers are only going to go up.

City building and parks are just some of the places he’s closed, but the plant is outside of the city and it’s still open currently.

A county health expert said they’ve been working with Smithfield to try to slow down the spread of COVID-19.