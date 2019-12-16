Small town in South Dakota continues singing tradition

He said his friends thought it was a silly idea but now people drive hours to spend the day singing with one another.

NORA, S.D. (KCAU) – The owner of Nora store Mike Pedersen decided to invite the community to sing music with him 30 years ago.

What started with a simple request.

“I said, ‘I want to put an ad in the paper and see if anybody would come to Nora and sing Christmas carols,'” said Pedersen.

In hopes of spreading Christmas cheer.

“I want to share the blessing gentlemen,” said Pedersen.

Turned into something so much more.

“It’s kinda special you don’t see a lot of the town stores that are still around,” said Julia Sundstrom, who came to sing on Sunday.

For thirty years now, hundreds of people pack themselves into Nora store and sing.

“Stranger budded up against stranger just singing their hearts out and it don’t matter if you can sing or not,” said Pedersen.

“It’s fun to see the sense of friendship and fellowship that people develop being complete strangers just singing Christmas carols,” said Luke Lyle, Pedersen’s assistant.

The once small town country store — is now filled with holiday treats, decorations and of course sounds of music.

“It’s like a chorus of angels singing to me,” said Pedersen.

And during a time of year that exchanging presents is expected, it’s one man’s priceless gift to his entire community.

“When I started 30 years ago, they were little kids and now they are married and bringing their kids in,” said Pedersen.

That’s grown into spreading a little jiggle all the way to hundreds across the region.

“‘Yea right, okay, whatever’ the rest is history,” said Pedersen.

The caroling is free of charge, but donations help keep the historic building alive. Pedersen says he plans to continue the tradition for many years to come.