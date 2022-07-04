TEKAMAH, Neb. (KCAU) — Fourth of July weekend serves as a homecoming event for many small communities around Siouxland.

The town of Tekamah, Nebraska sees its population more than double over the holiday weekend as people flood in for the annual Freedom Festival.

A pet parade and a street dance got things started on Saturday, both of which served as a build-up for the town’s favorite event. The Fourth of July Parade.

While some might see just another small town, people we talked with said the people involved make it more than just average.”I say just look around the community, we’ve got one of the best parades around, and we have one of the best fireworks displays around. I know we’re a small community, I know we’re a small town, kind of a fly-over town I guess, if you will, but we really know how to do it right,” said Matt Cass of the Tekamah Chamber of Commerce.

The Tekamah festivities end with a dusk fireworks show.