Small Iowa town celebrates 13th Annual Matt Bohr Day

WESTFIELD, Iowa (KCAU) – A unique holiday was celebrated on Sunday in a small town in western Iowa.

Thirteen years ago, Matt Bohr, of Westfield, Iowa, had a particularly lucky day and pulled win after win on lottery pull tickets, and every year, Siouxlanders come to help him celebrate that day.

“It just so happened that the mayor of the town was sitting next to me, and he said, ‘Well dang Matt, today is your day,’ and a fellow across the bar said, ‘You heard it straight from the mayor’s mouth, today is Matt Bohr Day,'” said Bohr.

The town also holds a parade and crowns a holiday queen.