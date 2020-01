SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Fire crews were called to a fire on Morningside College Tuesday.

The fire was reported at Roadman Hall on the college campus around 1 p.m.

Sioux City Fire Rescue Captain Kevin Kelehel said the occupant of the second-floor room shut the door prior to leaving which helped the smoke and flames stay contained.

Everyone inside the resident hall evacuated quickly and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.