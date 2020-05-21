Small communities adjust to reopening

AKRON, Iowa (KCAU) – Just as consumers work to become comfortable with a more open society, business owners said they’re doing the same thing.

Smaller communities like Akron rely on their local stores just as much as they visit to larger towns for some shopping and services.

For business owners, being forced to close put them at risk of going out of business even now that restrictions are lifted.

While shops, restaurants and some entertainment venues are slowly reopening, some business owners said they’re going to wait and see before they fully resume their operations.

“I would like to think I will be back to doing live auctions at some point. I don’t see the store being at regular hours or auctions being live untill the fall primarily because I want to see whats going to happen as people go out more, if they’re responsible or what happens there,” said Angela Price with Price Auction Company.

Some businesses in Akron have been open for a few weeks before more populated counties were able to follow suit. And despite initial concerns, some in Akron said out-of-town visitors have been responsibly following guidelines.

“I have seen a lot of Woodbury County cars in town because some of our things are opening a little faster than they do in Sioux City, but they’re pretty respectful of keeping distances and I don’t think its a huge concern,” said Janell Laning at Chubs Country Store.

Businesses in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties were allowed to reopen at the beginning of May because they had reported fewer cases of COVID-19.