Small businesses to benefit from grant program

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – So far, more than fifty small businesses in Siouxland affected by COVID-19 will soon receive relief through an emergency grant program. The majority are bars and restaurants.

“The first round of funds that we put out the door [was] bars and restaurants– and we did that because we knew that those businesses were among the first to close their doors,” Ashley Jared with Iowa Economic Development said.

Vikki Sabasta, co-owner of Tav on the Ave in Sioux City says the $5,000 her family business will receive couldn’t have come at a better time. The restaurant has received no income since St. Patrick’s Day weekend, and most of their savings for the summer have already dried up.

“Our liquor license is coming due, and just utilities. I mean, just because we’re not open doesn’t mean utilities aren’t being charged,” Sabasta said.

Jared says the program has allocated over 10 million dollars to 500 small businesses in Iowa, with more help still on the way.

“We’re about halfway through that, and our goal is, by the end of the week, to have the whole 24 million allocated,” Jared said.

Jared also tells KCAU 9 small business owners can start seeing those checks as early as this Saturday–a move that will help make a difference when business owners, like Sabasta, need it the most.

“Sioux City’s a small town, and we know all the other bar owners and everything, so for us to be able to get that money and not have to pay it back, it’s a godsend,” Sabasta said.

“We’re already receiving some really heartfelt notes from businesses that have received their notifications, and that really makes it all worth it–knowing that we’re helping them keep the doors open,” Jared said.