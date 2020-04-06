Small businesses face different challenges over COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The continued closures across the state and the uncertainty around when businesses might be able to re-open is putting extra strain on small businesses.

This is especially true here in Siouxland. Businesses have utilized different options to keep revenue up while having to shut their doors. The question is, how long can they survive without full service.

Chris McGowan is the President of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce. He said there’s no way to predict how small businesses will weather this storm.

“Every single business is unique. They all have different revenue projections, revenue streams. Some have saved for a rainy day or difficult times, better than perhaps others, ” McGowan said.

He said these times are particularly challenging for smaller businesses because their stream of revenue has been compromised.

Jenni Ebner is part owner of Boutique 20 in Lakeport Commons. The store has completely shut its doors and while Ebner said it’s been difficult, she said they’re getting creative with selling their products.

“We did go all online. We are still doing live sells on our Facebook page and then we do promotions on Snapchat and other social media platforms, as well as emails. And that’s kind of helping us through this time, but it is a challenge.” Ebner added.

McGowan encourages more businesses to get creative while also calling on the community for help in order to keep business afloat.

“We’re encouraging our small businesses to utilize their chamber membership, utilize their social media, and make sure the community knows your asking for help,” McGowan said.