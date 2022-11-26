SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The holiday shopping season continues with Small Business Saturday, where people are encouraged to shop at the hundreds of small businesses across the country and including around Siouxland.

Sioux City Downtown Partners are starting the small business marketplace which is taking place at Bluebird Flats found on the 500 block of Nebraska Street. The event takes place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

More than 15 vendors have set up shop downtown and Siouxlanders will be able to go see them every Saturday until December 17.

Meanwhile, Downtown Partners will also begin this year’s Small Business Bingo. Siouxlanders can participate by printing off a bingo card online from the organization and visiting a participating small business.

Small Business Bingo will continue until December 18.