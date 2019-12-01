Small Business Saturday helps fuel local economy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Shopper Marci Pinkerton has known about Beth’s Flowers on 4th street in downtown Sioux City for awhile now.

But the intrigue of Small Business Saturday blossomed her decision to go in and make a purchase.

“I found out about her through a friend, so I brought another friend with me today,” said Pinkerton.

This circulation of support is exactly what Small Business Saturday is hoping to inspire others to do in the community.

Piper Moes is an employee for Beth’s Flowers on 4th and she described the movement as a great way to build a connection to the Sioux City community.

“They really help to build the community and keep us together when we can go out and shop within our community and among our neighbors,” said Moes.

The encouragement to shop locally is especially important to Dawn Marvin, the co-owner of studio 427.

She said more people are choosing convenience over the in-store experience and that’s leaving her unable to connect with shoppers.

“So many people are shopping online and it’s hurting our business, so to get people in our store, they then can see and touch and have a better experience,” said Marvin.

As small businesses and large corporations battle for holiday shoppers, dawn said Small Business Saturday are a way to show customers how small businesses can go the extra mile.

“It’s hard because they are big corporation but we do have something different. We don’t have the same things as they do, like our custom drapery, custom bedding. You cant get that in a big store,” said Marvin.