SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A small business owner in Siouxland announced her candidacy for Sioux City City Council.

Jessica Lopez-Walker is seeking a spot on the city council. She’s an enrolled member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and an instructor at Winnebago for Ho-Chunk Renaissance and Little Priest Tribal College.

The issues she’s focusing on in her campaign are diversity, human trafficking, homelessness, workforce housing, clean water and clean air for everyone, and supporting small business development.

“As an indigenous woman, I will represent the needs and concerns of all citizens of Sioux City; I embrace diversity because it strengthens local government,” said Lopez-Walker.

Lopez-Walker holds degrees in psychology and art from Nebraska Indian College. She’s currently in the process of completing a B.A., from Briar Cliff University.