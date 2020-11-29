Small Business Marketplace supporting local businesses during the holidays

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Downtown Partners has come together with a few area businesses for a unique holiday shopping experience.

Seventeen pop-up stores will be open on Saturdays this holiday season for Small Business Marketplace.

Small Business Marketplace is an event that aims to encourage local businesses to set up shop in the downtown area and to incentivize more Siouxlanders to think local and shop downtown.

“Shop small because small businesses need business too. We’re here for our own kind of dream, so we want people to help support our businesses,” said Sarah Byers of Wanderer Eats.

The remaining dates for this event are December 5, 12, and 19. Learn more about Small Business Marketplace on this website.