Small Business Marketplace creates avenue for pop-up vendors this holiday season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Last year at this time, the Small Business Marketplace provided spaces for pop-up vendors to sell their holiday goods, but it was primarily done outside in the cold.

This year, however, with help from Iowa’s West Coast Initiative and Ho-Chunk, vendors were able to set up in a shared space at the old Aalfs Manufacturing building on Historic Fourth Street.

“It’s probably a main driving factor in our traffic this year, but I think just the convenience of being located in one spot is a huge boost for everyone, so it’s really fun to be able to come in, grab some cookies, grab some coffee, shop around,” said West Coast Initiative’s Jesse Hinrichs.

Hinrichs said this event, along with the Rural Route Ramble, are great ways to generate interest in shopping local.

“Really excited about the vibe of downtown and the direction that it’s heading, and I think people want that opportunity to shop downtown, shop small more often so being able to help play into that,” said Hinrichs.

Businesses from Port Neal Welding to Nightingale Coffee had products for sale. Hinrichs spoke on the added convenience of purchasing presents in person rather than depending on shipping services.

“Kind of takes a little bit of the stress away from worrying if things are going to show up or not, and then, it’s just always fun. We have a pretty cool environment here today. We got some music playing in the background, and people are in shopping, and it’s just a nice experience for everyone,” said Hinrichs.

If Siouxlanders missed their chance of shopping at the Small Business Marketplace, Hinrichs said they’ll be at the same location from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday until Christmas.