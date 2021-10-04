‘Smack a Staff Member’: SSCSD raises concern of recent TikTok challenges

FILE – This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. A Dutch consumer organization is launching a 1.5 billion euro ($1.8 billion) claim against TikTok over what it alleges is unlawful harvesting of personal data of users of the popular video sharing platform. The Consumentenbond and a foundation called Take Back Your Privacy demanded Thursday, June 24, 2021 that TikTok pay damages to 1.2-1.6 million Dutch children who use the app. (AP Photo/File)

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The South Sioux City Community School District is warning parents of challenges assigned by TikTok in which students could face disciplinary action from the school and law enforcement if they take part in them.

According to a letter from Principal David Clausen, South Sioux City Middle School experienced incidents of stolen and destroyed property in their restrooms during the month of September as a result of the “devious licks” challenge.

Clausen said October has been identified as “Smack a Staff Member,” and warns if anyone partakes in the challenge, it would be considered an assault, resulting in disciplinary action from the school and law enforcement involvement.

In the letter, Clausen encourages adults to talk to students about the seriousness of the challenges, and these incidents not only could result in punishment from the school but can be turned over to law enforcement for criminal investigation.

The “devious licks,” trend has resulted in students stealing items from their schools, or, in some cases, literally ripping off fixtures of their school’s bathrooms. Schools in Sioux City, Sioux County, and West Lyon have reported incidents of vandalisms in their bathrooms.

TikTok announced they were working on removing videos connected to the “devious licks” trend, which are in violation of the platform’s community guidelines.