STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Storm Lake Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, they’re looking for the individual in the following photos in regards to a theft investigation.

If anyone knows this person, they are asked to call the Storm Lake Police Department at 712-732-8010.

SLPD said all parties are considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law.