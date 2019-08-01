Sloan State Bank offers financial assistance to flood-ravaged Hornick

HORNICK, Iowa (KCAU)-

A small siouxland community is getting some big help on the road to recovering from the spring floods.

On Wednesday the Sloan State Bank presented the Hornick City Council with a $10,000 dollar check.

The gift is intended to help repair roads damaged by high water this spring.

“It means a lot to the city. The city has incurred a lot of expense with this flooding and there’s a lot to come and this is going to help quite a bit. From fixing the roads to bringing them back a little bit better than they are right now,” says Hornick Mayor Scott Mitchell.

The mayor says that none of this could have been possible without the generous help and support of the surrounding communities.