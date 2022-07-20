SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A railroad crossing replacement project at Sloan will require a roadway closure for about a week.

The railroad crossing on Iowa 141 in Sloan will be closed starting on July 25, according to a release from the Iowa DOT District 3 office.

During this project, drivers will be detoured around the work zone by using Interstate 29, Woodbury County roads K25 and K45.

The expected completion date for this project is July 30 depending on weather.

The Iowa DOT is reminding drivers to drive with caution and obey posted speed limits and other signs in work zones as traffic fines are at least doubled for moving violations.