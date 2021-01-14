Sloan man charged for assaulting pregnant girlfriend, injuring son

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sloan man was charged with assaulting his pregnant girlfriend and injuring her son.

According to court documents, on January 13 at 11:32 p.m., Caleb Funmaker, 33, grabbed the victim’s hair as she attempted to leave Funmaker’s home. He then he hit her across the face with a cellphone. The victim’s juvenile son attempted to help his mother, which resulted in Funmaker punching the son in the mouth, causing him to need two stitches.

Funmaker was booked in the Woodbury County Jail the following morning at 1:08 a.m., where he was charged with assault causing serious injury.

The victim has issued a no contact order against him.

Funmaker has had previous domestic assault convictions from Wisconsin in 2020 and from Iowa in 2006. He is scheduled to appear in court on January 25.