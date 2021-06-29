Sloan man arrested after girlfriend hospitalized in assault

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sloan man was arrested after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, leaving her hospitalized.

According to court documents, on Saturday, around 9:40 p.m. at a residence near Alton, Andrew Bromander, 39, threw his girlfriend to the ground, kicking her and stepping on her right shoulder and chest, suffering injuries. The victim was transported to the Orange City Hospital for treatment.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, Bromander was arrested on Sunday at 1:55 a.m. He was charged with domestic assault and booked in the Sioux County Jail.

The victim has issued a no contact order against Bromander.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s office was assisted by the Orange City Police Department, Alton Ambulance and the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office.