SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Housing Committee for Sioux City RAGBRAI gave an update on how many bicyclists have a place to stay overnight on the first night of the route.

So far, about 2 thousand cyclists have been provided local accommodations by homeowners for an overnight stay. The committee said there is plenty of riders that still need a place to sleep.

July 1 is the last day that people can sign up to house some bikers. If you want to host a rider, click here to sign up.