SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After some debate over the future of jet service in Sioux City, the current air carrier now is proposing a new 3-year contract with the FAA and Sioux Gateway Airport.

SkyWest Airlines has submitted a proposal to continue air service at Sioux Gateway. It comes as SkyWest’s current contract is set to expire at the end of March 2024.

Last year, SkyWest dropped service at 29 airports due to a pilot shortage, which included Sioux City. However, due to the essential air service program, sky-west stayed after officials reduced the number of required flights.

while the airline’s new proposal is good news for Sioux City, its continued service isn’t guaranteed.

“The process is, so it goes from the dot back to the cities for comment and then we recommend the dot and they make the official acceptance.” Assistant City Manager Mike Collett said.

The city council is set to send a recommendation to the U.S. DOT to approve SkyWest’s bid to continue flights out of Sioux Gateway Airport.