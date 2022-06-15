SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An air service meeting took place Wednesday morning for members of the Sioux Gateway Airport Board of Trustees.

During the meeting, the board discussed an update from Sky-West about airline services.

Sky-West said they will be keeping their two flights out of Sioux Gateway through July in order to honor tickets that have already been purchased. However, the airline does plan on cutting back on flights later in the year.

The Board of Trustees also discussed grants for improvements to the hangers and a new jet bridge canopy.