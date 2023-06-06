ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) — The Monona County Sheriff’s office confirmed that a skid loader that was involved in a pursuit that occurred in 2022 is set to be auctioned off.

According to a release from the Monona County Sheriff’s office, the county is taking sealed bids on the 2020 John Deere 333G Skid Stear. It features hypo-hydraulics, switchable controls, and more.

Bids will be accepted from June 6th to July 6th at the Monona County Auditor’s Office. The release specified that bids can be dropped off or emailed to mocoaud1@mononacounty.org. There will be a minimum bid of $40,000 and the skid loader is valued at $75,000. The money will go to the county.

The skid steer was forfeited to Monona County after Grant Dahms, 37, of Onawa, allegedly used it to elude officers on August 6th, 2022. During the pursuit, Dahms allegedly struck multiple police vehicles.

Dahms was originally charged with first-degree criminal mischief, interference with official acts, three counts of assault on a peace officer while using a dangerous weapon, eluding a law enforcement officer, driving while barred, multiple traffic violations, and the original warrants.

In this case, Dahms pleaded guilty to one count of assault of a peace officer with a dangerous weapon as a habitual offender and serious eluding as part of an October 2022 plea agreement. In the agreement, Dahms also pleaded guilty to charges in other cases, including felony alluding, possession of a controlled substance-second offense, and operating while intoxicated-third offense.

In the agreement, Dahms admitted his intention to use the skid steer to cause pain or injury to Monona County Sheriff Jeff Pratt on August 6, 2022. He also admitted to failing to stop and trying to elude authorities.

Dahms was sentenced on October 20, 2022, to 15 years in prison. Four charges gave him prison time, which is being served concurrently. He must also pay a fine of $1,285. He must also pay restitution.