Skateboarding contest returns during 58th annual Rivercade

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The 4th annual Andy Langin Memorial skateboard contest is a three-hour-long competition between beginner, intermediate, and advanced skaters from all across the Midwest.

With the return of the Andy Langin Memorial skateboarding competition comes new changes. The host of the tournament explains what’s new for this year.

“We took and make a concrete curb that we’re going to add to the skateboard park for this contest, so it’s something different. Adds a new element for the people that have been skating here all the time. It gives them a challenge,” said David Hall. the host of this year’s skateboard contest.

Trevor Oterholt is one of this year’s competitors. He says skateboarding helped change his life.

“Definitely I would say it kept me out of trouble. More or less on the right path, you know, staying busy and just good for the community all around. It definitely has enabled me to travel,” said Trevor Osterholt.

And this year’s competition is another way to bring the skateboarding community together.

“Skateboarding is kind of a tight community, you know, and Minneapolis, Omaha and Sioux Falls and you know, some of those bigger areas, they come and skate this contest and we’ll go skate their contest. It’s just a good thing, for the community and for everybody else,” Hall said.

“Bottom line, good for the community, it’s good for morale. I like seeing younger kids come up sticking with it and just the positivity that comes out of it is amazing,” Osterholt said.

The winners of this year’s skateboarding contest receive skateboards, wheels, and a trophy. Event organizers will also be going to Cherokee’s City Hall next week to work on building a new skateboard park.