Six-year-old boy pronounced dead following ATV crash in Cedar County

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) – Cedar County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident involving a four-wheel all-terrain-vehicle.

According to the release, authorities received a report at 10:49 a.m. Saturady about ATV incident on a farm northwest of Hartington, Neb.

The vehicle was driven over an embankment and flipped on top of a six-year-old child who was operating it.

The child was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, Hartington Fire Department, and Hartington Ambulance responded to the incident.