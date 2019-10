SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Al Haynes was the pilot of United Airlines Flight 232 when it crash-landed 30 years ago, at Sioux Gateway Airport.

Six joint Honor Guard members from the Siouxland traveled to Renton, Washington, to participate in Haynes’ funeral to honor his legacy.

The Sioux City Fire Rescue, Sioux City Police Department and the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department each sent two people to be a part of the Honor Guard.

