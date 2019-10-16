Six Sioux City school board candidates attend forum discussion

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Dozens of Sioux City community members gathered in downtown Sioux City to hear how the six candidates plan to improve Sioux City schools.

Carolyn Goodwin, a member of the League of Women Voters of Sioux City, explained the purpose of the forum.

“They hear what the concerns are from students, the Women Legal Voters, the Sioux City press club and from the community to field those questions and really be sensitized to what peoples concerns are,” said Goodwin.

The six candidates are competing for four seats that will be decided during the November 5th election.

Julie Fischer is a former teacher and a concerned parent who said she was grateful for the opportunity to learn more about all of the candidates.

“I want people on the school board who will make the tough decisions and challenge people and ultimately makes it right for students,” said Fischer.

While some of the evening’s discussion focused on solving problems in the district, the candidates also shared their goals for the future of the Sioux City school district.

Taylor Goodwin, a running candidate, explained his plans if he were elected as a board member.

“I want to create a school district that creates good citizens and students who are ready for college and labor force ready,” said Goodwin.

Sioux City residents can vote early in the school board and regular city elections using an absentee ballot or by voting in the county auditor’s office.