SITP organizers already looking forward to 30th celebration in 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)

Thanks to the efforts of hundreds of people, this year’s Saturday in the Park is being called one of the most successful in the 29-year history of the free music festival. Event organizers estimate as many as 25-thousand people filled Grandview Park on Saturday.

A diverse musical lineup and ideal weather conditions helped fill the park early in the afternoon, producing one of the largest late-night crowds ever.

Event co-founder Dave Bernstein says he is getting great feedback from festival-goers, but that true success for him is still a few years away.

“For me, that would be the truest sign of success. It’s one thing to get a huge artist to play, it’s another if we are around after 30-40-50 years. We raise money from a lot of people. Hundreds and hundreds of people, to make this thing free and that is not something that occurs very often with this kind of entertainment so we all should be proud of that,” said co-founder Dave Bernstein.

Bernstein says attention is already turning to the 30th Anniversary of the celebration next year when the festival takes place on July 4th.